SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Showers and windy for the morning commute. Winds will be close to 25 m.p.h. with gusts to 50. We could lose branches or trees today so watch where you park, walk and you may lose power.

Snow has been heavy overnight with I-80 closures in both directions.

The heaviest rain is expected late tonight through Wednesday morning.

Total accumulation by late Wednesday will range from 2 to 5 inches in the valley. Upwards of 7 inches in the foothills.

Snow levels will be rising through the day; ranging from near 5200 feet up to above 5500 feet. Slow travel and major delays are expected in the Sierra through early Thursday.

Update 6:45 p.m.:

A strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and snow to the Central Valley and the Sierra through Wednesday. This storm will be both beneficial and hazardous.

There's a potential for flooding in the valley due to ponding on the roads. Small creeks and streams will likely have minor flooding by Wednesday. Flood Watch and Flash Flood Watch are in effect for the valley and foothills.

River levels will be rising by Wednesday as well with minor flooding possible at some spots.

Winds will be increasing with gusts to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect through noon Wednesday. Downed tress and power outages are possible.

Travel through the Sierra will be difficult through at least Thursday morning. Snow level will be rising through the day Tuesday, peaking Wednesday at about 6,000 feet. A Winter Storm Warning will stay in effect with 3-5 feet of snow above 5,000 feet elevation.

Original:

The next major storm, a round of rain, wind and snow, is expected to move into Northern California Monday evening, impacting rush hour traffic both in the evening and the next morning.

Winds may topple trees in the coming days, with gusts up to 35 mph or stronger in the valley and 60 mph in the Sierra. Because of this, commuters should expect roads to be blocked by fallen trees, while resident should prepare for power outages.

During this round of storms, rain will be heaviest north of Sacramento, as well as areas below 5,000 feet. Mudslides will be a concern in the Foothill and burn.

Commuters should expect slower traffic and ponding on the roads. This is quite a bit of rain in a short span, so all creeks, streams and rivers will be running high with the potential for some flooding.

Snow will be a major part of this storm with 5-8 feet of snow for resorts and mountain passes in the Reno and South Lake Tahoe areas. Drivers should expect chain controls until Thursday, Feb. 28, with rolling road closures, as well.

This storm falls on already heavily impacted areas for snow, so some roofs and decks may be threatened with the heavier wet snow. We see clearing by Thursday with a new storm in the area by the weekend.

