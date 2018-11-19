If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A significant weather change is on the way with rain and snow arriving on Wednesday.

Rain starts up along the coast Wednesday morning then moves inland through the day.

Snow level will start around 7,000 feet around noon Wednesday, then lower to near 6,000 feet overnight.

Rain and snow continue through much of the day Thursday into Friday as a second system reinforces this wet weather.

Snow level will stay near 5,700 feet Thursday. On Friday, the snow level rises to near the passes.

Valley rain totals will be between 1-2 inches. Foothills rain totals will be 2-5 inches. Sierra snow totals will be between 4-12 inches.

Saturday and Sunday look dry right now.

A couple of weather systems are lined up in the Pacific, will bring a chance of showers again next week.

