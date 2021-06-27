CAISO potentially issuing Flex Alert for Monday

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is anticipating a need for a Flex Alert in Northern California due to above average temperatures.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) might issue a Flex Alert for Monday.

The forecast for Monday shows above normal temperatures across the state, so CAISO is anticipating increased electricity demand. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s to mid-100s, which, according to CIASO, is about four to eight degrees above normal for Northern California.

"Potential for resource shortfalls are projected for Monday, but could be made up in the day-ahead market running today for tomorrow, and through voluntary consumer conservation," they said in a press release.

They said that if weather conditions worsen, they might issue a Flex Alert and ask people to reduce electricity use during peak hours of stress on the electrical grid.

CAISO is continuing to closely monitor the conditions and will provide any updates as necessary.

