Cal OES sends help to Kentucky, other states impacted by deadly storms

Here are the California agencies that are being sent to states that were hit by tornados that killed more than 70 people.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is sending help to areas that were impacted by tornados that left a trail of destruction stretching more than 200 miles.

Here are the California agencies that are being sent to help:

Sacramento City Fire Department

Los Angeles City Fire

Los Angeles County Fire

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

Oakland Fire Department

Orange County Fire Authority

Riverside City Fire Department

San Diego Fire – Rescue Department

A historic quad-state weather system rolled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night, multiple tornados leaving widespread damage with many lives lost.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the city of Mayfield had been devastated. There were 22 confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon but Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles in his state and that the number of dead could surpass 100 across 10 or more counties.

The death toll of 30 across five states includes four people in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and one in both Missouri and Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit.

"The level of devastation is unlike anything I've ever seen," Beshear said in a noon press conference. "This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to have ever run through Kentucky."

President Joe Biden pledged on Saturday afternoon that he will give federal support to areas devastated by severe weather.

Biden said he has approved an emergency declaration requested hours before by Beshear, and "stands ready" to do the same for governors of other impacted states. According to the White House, the action allows the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

