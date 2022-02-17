Despite near record dry streak, California drought status remains unchanged, for now

The US Drought Monitor has remained unchanged in California during near record dry streak in winter, but that is likely to change.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During two years of very lackluster rain and snow, the US Drought Monitor continually increased the severity of drought in California. At its peak, nearly 45% of the state was in top level "Exceptional" drought.

While things have improved, will it last long?

As of Thursday, Feb. 17, no portion of California is listed in the top level drought and only 1% remains in the second-highest "Extreme" drought level.

This is unlikely to remain the case since California is currently in a very long and near record dry streak. According to data from the National Weather Service, Sacramento's longest streak of dry days during a rainy season is 44 days, which was set in 1976.

By the end of Thursday, Feb. 17, the current streak will extend to 41 days. There is no significant rain in the forecast for the next seven days and this record could easily be broken.

Thursday Drought Monitor has been released. pic.twitter.com/CCJ0ntxHg6 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 17, 2022

The streak of no snow from early January was recently broken with light snow in the Sierra. More snow is expected next week.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10