California expands drought emergency to include Sacramento, San Joaquin, Placer counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the drought emergency, putting 41 counties now in the state of emergency.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expanding the state's drought emergency to 39 more counties amid “acute water supply shortages” in northern and central areas.

The drought state of emergency proclamation was significantly expanded from Newsom's original proclamation on April 21. The new proclamation includes counties on the Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake water sheds.

This expands the state of emergency to 41 counties total of the state's 58, which represent 30% of California's population, nearly 40 million people. The original proclamation only included Mendocino and Sonoma counties due to the drought conditions in the Russian River water shed.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the state and a huge swath of the American West is in extensive drought.

"With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” Newsom said in the press release.

Newsom said that he and his administration are working with local officials to help both the communities in the area and the environment. He is also asking all Californians to step up their efforts to save water.

Why California is in a drought

Due to the extremely warm temperatures in April and so far in May, California experienced an accelerated snow melt in the Sacramento, Feather and American River water sheds, which lead into the major reservoirs of the state and federal water projects, according to the press release.

It also mentioned that a lot of the snowpack seeped into the earth rather than flowed into the rivers and streams and that water had to be withdrawn earlier than normal.

This caused a drastic reduction in water supplies, meaning that the "reservoirs are extremely low for water users, including farmers, and fish and wildlife in the counties the drought proclamation covers."

What the drought emergency proclamation means

The proclamation modifies requirements for reservoir releases and diversions to conserve water, improve water quality and protect other water areas for salmon and steelhead trout. It also allows water officials to expedite reviews of transfers of water from one place to another to let available water flow where it's most needed.

"All of us need to find every opportunity to save water where we can: limit outdoor watering, take shorter showers, turn off the water while brushing your teeth or washing dishes," California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot said in the release." Homeowners, municipalities, and water diverters can help by addressing leaks and other types of water loss, which can account for over 30% of water use in some areas."

The new counties added to the emergency proclamation:

Del Norte

Humboldt

Siskiyou

Trinity

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Kern

Kings

Lake

Lassen

Madera

Mariposa

Merced

Modoc

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

Sacramento

San Benito

San Joaquin

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Tulare

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

Counties already in drought emergencies from the April 21 proclamation:

Mendocino

Sonoma