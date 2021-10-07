x
California drought takes toll on world's top almond producer

As water becomes scarce and expensive, some growers have stopped irrigating their orchards and plan to tear them out years earlier than planned.

FIREBAUGH, Calif. — A deepening drought threatens California’s $6 billion almond industry, which produces about 80% of the world’s almonds. 

As water becomes scarce and expensive, some growers have stopped irrigating their orchards and plan to tear them out years earlier than planned. Farmer Joe Del Bosque, of Firebaugh, Calif., said he's considering tearing one of his almond orchards later this year if the water situation doesn't improve.

After decades of expansion in California's agricultural Central Valley, almond production is expected to decline. That could lead to higher prices for consumers who have embraced the popular nut. As the drought drains reservoirs and forces restrictions on water use, critics say the thirsty crop isn’t sustainable at current levels in California. 

In this aerial photo is an abandoned almond orchard in Newman, Calif., on July 20, 2021. California's deepening drought threatens its $6 billion almond industry, which produces about 80 percent of the world's almonds. As water becomes scarce and expensive, some growers have stopped irrigating their orchards and plan to tear them out years earlier than planned. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

The state is becoming hotter and drier because of climate change.

