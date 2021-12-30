'These storms have provided a glimmer of hope' | California's snowpack survey returns strong results

The first survey of the water year recorded 78.5 inches of snow depth, which is 202% of average for Dec. 30, at Phillips Station.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Department of Water Resources [DWR] held its first snowpack survey of the water season following days of intense winter weather.

"These storms have provided a glimmer of hope but more rain and snow is needed during the winter. These storms have provided much-needed drought relief," the department tweeted.

The first survey of the water year recorded 78.5 inches of snow depth, which is 202% of average for the Dec. 30 date, at Phillips Station. Statewide, the snowpack is 160% of average for this time of year.

However, as Sean de Guzman, Manager of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, said in a press release, "a wet start to the year doesn’t mean this year will end up above average once it’s all said and done."

The DWR went on to provide context, noting that in 2013, California had a wet December, but was followed by a dry January and February. That water year ended as the driest on record.

DWR today conducted the first Phillips Station snow survey of the season. The survey recorded 78.5 inches of snow depth and snow water equivalent of 20 inches, which is 202% of average for this date at Phillips Station. The statewide average is 160% of average.#SnowSurvey2022 pic.twitter.com/7olLfJnnnP — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) December 30, 2021

“We could not have asked for a better December in terms of Sierra snow and rain,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a press release. “But Californians need to be aware that even these big storms may not refill our major reservoirs during the next few months. We need more storms and average temperatures this winter and spring, and we can’t be sure it’s coming. So, it’s important that we continue to do our part to keep conserving – we will need that water this summer.”

