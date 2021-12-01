California water districts to get 0% of requested supplies, DWR reports

In a press release, the DWR said it is prioritizing water supply for water for health and safety needs and Delta salinity control and water for endangered species.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California water agencies that serve 27 million residents won't get any of the supplies they've requested from the state heading into 2022.

The Wednesday announcement marked the first time the Department of Water Resources [DWR] has issued a 0% water allocation in December. It's a milestone that reflects the dire conditions as drought continues to grip California and reservoirs sit at historically low levels.

In a press release, the DWR said it is prioritizing water supply for: water for health and safety needs and Delta salinity control; water for endangered species; water to reserve in storage; and water for additional supply allocations if the hydrology allows.

"Despite a wet start to the water year, conditions have dried out since that first storm and we are still planning for a below-average water year," DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a press release. "That means we need to prepare now for a dry winter and severe drought conditions to continue through 2022.

Despite a wet start to the water year, conditions have dried out since that first storm and we are still planning for a below-average water year," DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a press release. "That means we need to prepare now for a dry winter and severe drought conditions to continue through 2022.

The allocations will be adjusted early next year based on how much snow and rain falls during the winter. The 0% allocation could mean mandatory cuts to residents and farmland.

