California's Drought Monitor Index shows improving conditions following record storm

What a difference an atmospheric river makes!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Record rainfall courtesy of a category 5 Atmospheric River has improved drought conditions across many parts of the Sacramento Valley.

After more than 5.41" at Sacramento Executive airport last Sunday,

Before the storm, Reno was listed in the extreme drought conditions category for the U.S. Drought Monitor Index. After the storm, Reno is now listed in the moderate drought conditions category.

Another comparison would be North Bay locations along the coastline, previously in the Exceptional Drought category last week. They are now in the Extreme Drought category.

Overall, Extreme Drought for the state fell by 5% from 88% to 83%. Exceptional Drought fell from 46% to 19% for the state.

There was no change for other drought conditions: Abnormally Dry, Moderate Drought and Severe Drought.

Overall, every little bit helps!

