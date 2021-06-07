Tracy City Council votes to increase water restrictions due to drought

Tracy residents will only be allowed to water their lawns two days out of the week after the city council voted unanimously to impose more restrictions.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy City Council voted unanimously to increase water restrictions as many parts of the state are experiencing drought conditions.

There are five stages of water restrictions for the city of Tracy. The city council voted Tuesday to move into the third stage, which includes but is not limited to residents being able to wash their car with a bucket on Fridays and not being able to refill their swimming pool unless it has a separation tank and water recovery system.

Residences with even addresses would only be allowed to water their lawns on Thursday and Friday while homes with odd addresses would be allowed to water their lawns on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Some Tracy residents, like Velvet Watson, are wondering how the city will enforce the water restrictions.

"Are you going to have police officers coming door to door or seen riding down neighborhoods?" Watson said. "...I want to know how they're going to enforce that - I mean, you can't turn people's water off."

It is not clear when water restrictions will go into effect. ABC10 reached out to the city for more information but has not heard back as of Tuesday.

Temporary rate increases are also possible when drought or water emergency conditions are declared by the city council, but Tracy is not alone here when it comes to water restrictions.

Sacramento declared a water shortage in January of 2014 and it lasted for a little over three years. A two-day per week watering schedule also became mandatory and has been in effect ever since.