Yolo County asks residents to conserve water in emergency proclamation

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County has issued an emergency proclamation asking its residents to "immediately begin conserving water."

In a press release, the county urges all residents and businesses to conserve water as Exceptional drought conditions worsen in rural areas.

"The severity of the drought in Yolo County highlights the need to take simple actions to conserve water to ensure sustainable water supplies,” Jim Provenza, Chair of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, said in a press release. “As a community effort, we ask that residents do what they can to conserve water."

The U.S. Drought Monitor increased the areas designated as Exceptional drought in California last week, with now 46% of the state in the highest drought category.

Earlier this summer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation expanding the state's drought emergency list to 50 of the state's 58 counties.

Press Release: Yolo County Issues Emergency Proclamation for Unincorporated Areas of the County Due to Exceptional Drought Conditions. https://t.co/Lwt3kUuM2k pic.twitter.com/wvtC66Dhd9 — YoloCountyCA (@YoloCountyCA) July 31, 2021

The proclamation allows the county to establish water "rules, regulations and other mandates" necessary during the emergency. The press release goes on to say that during this time, residents should consider actions like shorter showers, reducing water use in the home and incorporating water-wise plants into lawncare.

