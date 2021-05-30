California grid operator: No outages expected amid heatwave

California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said Saturday there's enough electricity to serve the expected spike in demand.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s power grid operator said it’s not anticipating energy supply outages over the next few days as temperatures are expected to soar to triple digits in the state’s interior.

California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said Saturday there's enough electricity to serve the expected spike in demand, but it will monitor the grid closely in case it needs to call on the public to conserve.

Temperatures in inland California are expected to soar above 100 degrees as a high pressure system builds over the region between Sunday to Wednesday. Public health officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, find shade, and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion.

