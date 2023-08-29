First red flag warning of the year issued for parts of Northern California

It is the latest the National Weather Service has issued the first red flag warning of the year since 2011

SACRAMENTO, California — The National Weather Service has issued its first red flag warning of the year for the Sacramento Valley, which goes into effect on Tuesday at 11 p.m., lasting through Wednesday evening.

The warning includes most of the Sacramento Valley from Vacaville to Redding and the surrounding foothills. Sacramento is not included in the warning area.

Winds from the north will advance through the Sacramento Valley on Tuesday, causing humidity levels to drop drastically. The combination of gusty winds in excess of 30 miles per hour and humidity values in the teens and single digits will cause any fires that break out to rapidly grow in size and intensity.

Fire safety precautions should be exercised year-round, but especially during events like this, and those who reside in the warning area should have an emergency plan in case a fire starts.

Fires have been raging in far northern California for much of August, and the smoke from those fire complexes will push south into the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The thickest smoke and worst air quality is expected on Wednesday morning before the air clears up a bit by Wednesday afternoon. Regardless, poor air quality is expected all day Wednesday and will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Areas of smoke and haze from nearby fires may bring hazy skies with reduced visibility at times. Here is a look at the potential smoke through Wednesday evening. Be sure to check your local air quality at https://t.co/XYTBpMFRoP #CAwx pic.twitter.com/a3pBdk3zVL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 29, 2023

Winds will have shifted by Thursday ahead of the arrival of a low-pressure system that will drop temperatures by 15-20 degrees on Friday. Winds will be from the southwest so any lingering smoke will be pushed out of the region.

