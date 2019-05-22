SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of summer, but California is heading toward the holiday with rainy, windy and snowy weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside counties east of Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service says there could be up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow at elevations from 5,500 to 7,500 feet (1,676 to 2,286 meters) and up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) at higher elevations.

To the north, the Sierra Nevada is finally free of winter weather advisories.

The Squaw Valley resort at Lake Tahoe reports it got 32 inches (81.2 centimeters) of snow over the past seven days, boosting its season total to 714 inches (1,813.5 centimeters).

Unsettled weather will continue into next week.

