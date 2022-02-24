California shivers in widespread freezing temperatures

Stockton and Sacramento have already broken previous cold records, with temperatures reaching as low as 27 degrees in both locations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A deep chill gripped much of California early Thursday in the aftermath of a very cold storm system that brought a new layer of snow to the mountains.

Hard freeze warnings were in effect for the Sacramento Valley, the northern San Joaquin Valley, the North Coast and interior valleys of the Central Coast and Southern California. Stockton and Sacramento have already broken previous cold records, with temperatures reaching as low as 27 degrees in both locations.

Many other areas, including the north and east San Francisco Bay Area, were under freeze warnings and frost advisories.

"It's important to check on elderly family members, friends and neighbors. They could be very vulnerable to the cold weather," said Samantha Mott, spokesperson for Sacramento County Public Health.

Be prepared for near-record cold this morning and again tonight into early Friday. Make sure to protect pipes, plants, people, & pets!

The Los Angeles County health officer issued cold weather alerts for areas including the Santa Clarita Valley and the cities of Lancaster and Pomona.

Dr. Muntu Davis also warned people to not use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Friday morning will also see cold temperatures, but mostly in the low 30s. This weekend, we will continue to see cold mornings in the 30s and remain dry. Afternoons warm to the 60s for Valley locations and we remain dry into next week.

