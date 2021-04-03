California slips further into Extreme Drought

The area covered by extreme levels of drought grew by a large margin over the last 7 days.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big change in drought conditions came out Thursday morning for all of California.

With an update from the US Drought Monitor, 73% of California is now listed in Extreme Drought, the second most severe classification the US Drought Monitor utilizes.

So far, 5% of California is listed as being in Exceptional Drought, which is the US Drought Monitor's top-level drought designation.

The increase to 73% is a significant jump from 53% in Extreme Drought from last week. This news comes on the heels of other drought changes, such as water restrictions for agriculture north of the Delta.

Two counties have had official drought declarations by Gov. Newsom in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

California's fire season has been off to a busy start already within the first few weeks of May with almost double the number of fires compared to last year and more than 12,000 acres burned.

California has already experienced a significant increase in the number of wildfires and acres burned compared to this time last year. Now more than ever it's critical that all Californians are prepared for wildfires. Learn more: https://t.co/9pM4R3eJxj. #WildfirePreparednessWeek pic.twitter.com/1D4DrVHBTH — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 5, 2021

Dry weather should persist for the next week or two in Northern California.

READ MORE STORIES ABOUT CALIFORNIA'S DROUGHT ON ABC10:

