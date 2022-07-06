Extreme heat to hit California with triple digit temperatures

100-degree heat moves in Thursday, lasting through Saturday and Sunday across California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Get ready for temperatures your body hasn’t been used to in a while. Three straight days of triple-digit heat are expected this week. It’s the kind of heat you may have forgotten hits northern California until it arrives.

The roller coaster of temperatures last week, has brought 70s and low 80s over the weekend with showers Saturday and Sunday. Now 80s are turning to mid-90s quickly.

A high-pressure system is starting to build over the west coast and desert southwest. This will bring warming temperatures into California starting Tuesday. Temperatures will be around 90-94 degrees.

The positive side to this is that a low-pressure system to the north will carry in a frontal boundary allowing for a nice flow of Delta winds pushing onshore Tuesday and Wednesday. This should at least make it feel cooler despite the warming temperatures.

Winds will be around 15-20 mph with some occasional gusts for the coastal range from 25-35 mph.

Winds will slow into Thursday, as a ridge builds in the jet stream. This will cause temperatures to rise dramatically.

100°F degree temperatures are expected in the valley Thursday, with temperatures ranging from 100°F -106°F degrees Friday. One more day of triple-digit heat is expected Saturday at around 100 degrees.

Now is the time to practice heat safety. Staying hydrated is the number one tip to staying safe. Keep you and your family out of the heat of the day for prolonged periods of time, and be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Common signs are dizziness, feeling thirsty, heavy sweating, nausea, lightheadedness, and weakness.

The switch from heat exhaustion to heat stroke is when dizziness becomes confusion. At that time, it’s time to call 9-1-1. Becoming unconscious is a symptom of heat stroke, although you hope to get help before that point.

Temperatures will finally drop off about 10 degrees Sunday as a high-pressure system weakens.

Next week temperatures will hover around 90°F -95°F degrees. Still well above the 86-degree average this time of year.

