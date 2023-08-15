Lessons from Lahaina: Family of 5 draws on California wildfire experience to escape flames

Ana and Angel Cardenas reflect on how preparing for California wildfires help them escape the flames in Lahaina

MAUI, Hawaii — For 10 years, the Cardenas family made Hawaii and Maui their place to get away, relax and spend time together.

7-year-old Chili Cardenas said it's her favorite place to go and really likes swimming in the ocean water. Her older sister, Ariana, even tried surfing for the first time this year, and her younger brother, Andres, said snorkeling tops the list favorites.

However, all of these activities were cut short when the family of five spent the end of their vacation escaping the fire in Lahaina.

The Cardenas reflected on the changing weather on Maui and how it was starting to feel like events leading up to California’s catastrophic wildfires.

Ana, the mother, said the morning before they had to evacuate the power was out due to high winds. She also heard of power poles being down and became increasingly concerned, recalling how power lines sparked some of California's most deadly fires.

She said her husband, Angel, was heading over to Lahaina CrossFit to see if it was open but came back about 25 minutes later, noting the power was out everywhere and there were no gas stations open.

Little by little, the situation turned more concerning. With only a quarter tank of gas at that point, Ana and Angel knew that could mean no way to leave that side of the island.

They were staying just three miles north of Lahaina, and during the day, instinct started kicking in. Even for 11-year-old Andres, he knew when he could see the smoke coming up from Lahaina. It was getting scary and closer.

Angel said being from California when you see smoke, a light switch goes on realizing something completely different can happen in the blink of an eye. But he was surprised at how many people were not alarmed and still in vacation mode. Seeing how others didn't appear aware of the potential for rapidly changing conditions concerned him and he wondered how would everyone be able to evacuate if they needed to overnight.

Ana was already thinking back to home and the stories of chaotic evacuations, so they started packing their bags, put them in the rental car and positioned the rental car to get out very quickly if they needed to. They got water and food, even grabbing a can opener, a knife, pillows and anything else they might need if they ended up without shelter.

At one point, they started wondering if they were overreacting. But hearing locals talk about Lahaina being on fire was making the situation feel more real. The kids stared picking up on the tension and anxiety as more locals started talking about the fire.

The Cardenas' decided not to wait for a mandatory evacuation, knowing how it can be touch and go dealing with traffic, GPS down and poor visibility from smoke. They decided to start a long 72 hours of jumping from shelter to shelter. They reached out to friends and relied on the kindness of strangers to help keep the family together.

Finding flights back for a family of five was no easy task, Ana was insistent on keeping them all together on the way home. She said the airlines were so patient and helpful, really understanding the urgency to get tourists out and let the emergency crews do their job.

Now back in Sacramento, Ana said she has a newfound respect for being prepared for disasters. She said she will never have less than half a tank of gas and will keep some cash on hand, because when the electricity is out, the stores could only take cash. She emphasized knowing where important papers are and having a plan, especially if you get separated.

When traveling, she will also pack a flashlight. She was trying to conserve her cell battery and didn't want to use the flashlight. So she had to navigate many situations in the dark.

Ana and Angel both agree that listening to their gut and following their instincts kept their family safe. Their hearts go out to those still processing the horrific fires, knowing these are memories that can't be erased.

