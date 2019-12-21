SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Your holiday weekend will be a mixed bag of weather. Friday was a beautiful sunny day. Saturday will be dry but cloudy. Anticipate the rain and snow moving in overnight into Sunday morning.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to travel Sunday:

The heaviest rain in the valley will be between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Snow will arrive around 7 a.m., heading south through the Sierra.

If you’re traveling north or south on I-5 -- Northbound , you could encounter snow from Redding into Oregon early morning. Temperatures will be above freezing between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. More snow shower chances after 4 p.m. Southbound , rain will continue through southern California. You may want to wait a little longer to leave in order to avoid heavy rain. Best time would be around noon. That will give you distance from the heavy rain, which will be in Los Angeles around that time.



A winter weather advisory will be in place until 10 p.m. Sunday for snow in the Sierra and coastal range. Five to 10 inches of snow is expected with localized totals as high as 15 inches.

An atmospheric river will be fueling this storm, providing excess moisture from the Hawaiian Islands. The plume of moisture is what will lead to higher snow and rain totals.

Along with all the rain, winds will accompany this storm. Expect winds to reach 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Sunday afternoon scattered showers may still remain with a chance of thunderstorms. The chance at this point is slim.

Monday morning we'll see a 30-40% chance of morning showers and snow showers in the Sierra.

