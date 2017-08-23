California's widespread overnight freezes begin to ease

Early Friday, freeze warnings blanketed the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's big chill began to ease Friday after another overnight of widespread freezing temperatures, including some that set or tied records.

The National Weather Service narrowed continuing overnight freeze warnings to areas in the San Joaquin Valley, ending at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Early Friday, freeze warnings blanketed the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California while much of the North Coast was under a hard freeze warning.

Record lows for Feb. 25 included 25 degrees (-3.89 Celsius) at Redding Airport.

The San Francisco region weather office said temperatures on the third morning of the cold spell ran a few degrees higher than 24 hours earlier and gradual warming was in the works.

In Southern California, gusty northeast winds were forecast to bring a rebound, with temperatures in the 80s (27 Celsius) or higher Monday through Wednesday.

🥶 It was another chilly morning in #NorCal with several record lows broken. See an extensive list of cold temps at: https://t.co/GUPDv9txId

Widespread near to below freezing temperatures are expected again tomorrow morning, so continue to protect people, pets, & plants! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3IkvCyEfrI — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 25, 2022

The freezes arrived after warm weather caused an early bloom of almond trees throughout California. The blossoms are very sensitive to cold.

Almond farmer Ryan Jacobsen, president of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, told Central Valley television station KSEE that he is concerned for his orchard and the industry as a whole, but the impact of the freezes won't be known until about May.

