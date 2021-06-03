Peak cherry blossom bloom is forecast between April 2nd - 5th.

WASHINGTON — We are now less than one month away from peak bloom of the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin.

The National Park Service is forecasting peak bloom between April 2 and April 5. Peak bloom usually lasts for several days.

Peak bloom is when 70% of the Yoshino Cherry or (Prunus x yedoensis) is open.

Every year, the National Park Service tracks the six stages, ending with "peak bloom."

They are: green buds, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation, puffy white and peak bloom.

Weather's Influence

Weather can speed up or slow down the bloom process. Warmer weather helps the cherry blossoms bloom faster.

One of the earliest blooms was March 15, 1990, according to the National Park Service. And due to cold weather, one of the latest blooms was April 18, 1958.

In the coming week, above normal temperatures are forecast for Washington, D.C., with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

When we get a warm-up followed by a late freeze it can prove detrimental to the cherry blossoms. Such was the case four years ago. In 2017, a late freeze between March 14-17, killed nearly half of the cherry blossoms. Peak bloom was March 25 that year.

2021 Cherry Blossom Festival