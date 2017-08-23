Cold temperatures arrive early Thursday for Northern California

A "hard freeze" is on the way, with cold air potentially killing plants and freezing pipes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold air is rushing into Northern California, setting the stage for potential record-setting cold temperatures by early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for most of the Valley in Northern California between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. This means general temperatures will range in the low to upper 20s. With this cold air, water will be at the freezing mark or below for several hours and can freeze solid before sunrise.

Ice and snow showers made travel dicey on many of California's mountain highways Wednesday as a very cold and windy storm moved through. Chains were required on major Sierra Nevada routes and icy conditions disrupted travel over Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley and on State Route 58 in the Tehachapi Mountains east of Bakersfield.

Massive traffic jams backed up on I-5 as big rigs and cars were prevented from going over the high-elevation summit and were turned around.

⚠️Hard Freeze Warning in effect tonight. Expect widespread lows in the 20s in the Central Valley w/ sub-freezing temps persisting for several hours in duration. #Cold temps will continue to be possible in the AM hrs thru Saturday. Pls protect pipes, plants, people, & pets! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EpIg9xJV7s — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 23, 2022

Since water expands when it freezes, this can also cause a host of issues. Plants can freeze and become damaged or die. Pipes that are exposed or uninsulated can be damaged and broken from ice forming inside. Preparations should be made Wednesday since the coldest temperatures occur in the middle of the night.

Pets should also be in a warm area, as some may experience extreme discomfort or worse if they are not used to freezing temperatures. Also, people exposed to cold temperatures outdoors should seek shelter.

Even though the area mapped out for the Hard Freeze Warning has defined lines, other areas outside the boundaries will need to prepare for cold temperatures, as well. The Sierra will see many areas dip into the teens and even below zero. There is some wind forecasted overnight, as well, and below zero wind chill conditions could happen, too.

Friday morning will also see cold temperatures, but mostly in the low 30s.