Cold water and strong currents a concern with 90 degree temperatures

The spring season is still bringing melted ice water into local waterways, causing dangerous conditions for those recreating.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While many people are enjoying the warmth and getting excited for summer temperatures, cooling off in lakes and rivers are extremely dangerous right now, even though the weather is warm.

Temperatures reached the upper 80s and low 90s on in mid-April. It’s a stark contrast from the average valley highs of 70 degrees.

Sac Metro Fire says they usually respond to dozens of water rescues as summer approaches. Chris Vestal with Sac Metro Fire says about 20 people die in area waterways each year.

"What is often found, is that these people are not wearing life jackets and get taken away with the strong current and cold water," Vestal said.

Water in spring is coming from snow melt, making lakes and rivers around 50 to 60 degrees. Those temperatures are cold enough to make breathing difficult and cause people to lose control of your muscle functions. That puts people at risk of drowning.

How to prevent drowning from currents

To try to prevent being taken away by a strong current, officials advise people to use "defensive swimming." The idea is to float on your back so your mouth and nose are facing the sky so that you can continue to breathe. Using your feet, you point in the direction of an exit point from the river. Try to avoid white water, which usually indicates rocks or branches that may pull you under.

