Cooler weather prevails for Memorial Day Weekend

After a string of record hot days, Northern California is moving to a more moderate forecast with cool mornings and highs in the 80s.

Memorial day weekend weather in Northern California is shaping up to be great for most outdoor activities.

This week saw many locations top 100 degrees and new records for set for Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto. But all that is changing for the weekend.

Thursday will see a fairly dramatic drop in temperatures with most Valley locations topping to the mid 80s. Similar temperatures will continue all the way through the weekend and on Memorial Day.

Through this run, the weather will also turn cooler in the morning, with lows dropping into the 50s each morning.

One side issue that will be important for Sierra locations is the possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday. The thunderstorms should not last long past sunset, but during the late afternoon there could be some rain, wind, and lightning. Anybody engaging in hiking, camping, or boating should be aware of changes in the weather in the mountains.

Much cooler weather returns to interior #NorCal today as high pressure shifts east. Highs today will be around 10 to 20 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0i8xEeKJyY — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 26, 2022

Next week warmer weather should return in the 90s.

