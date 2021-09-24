Fall's hot start gives way to cooler weekend weather in Northern California

The first few days of fall have been hot, but this weekend sees welcome changes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fall weather in Northern California never comes on an exact date but happens with a changing pattern bringing cooler air and storms back to the Golden State.



For the first few official days of fall, Northern California was blasted with near record heat and fire conditions. The Fawn Fire near Redding grew quickly in the dry air, 90 degree temps and windy conditions, but the pattern is changing.

Friday will see more of the same type of heat in the mid to upper 90s, but the afternoon will see a shift in wind direction. General onshore wind will bring higher humidity and a lower fire risk, but ongoing fires will continue to grow.

Saturday will see an increase in wind too, but the temperatures begin to come down to the upper 80s. Sunday will see more cooling into the mid 80s.

Next week will see more changes traditional to fall weather with highs in the 70s and chance for light rain north of Highway 80 on Monday to Tuesday. The timing and totals for this storm will change in the coming days, but as of early Friday this is the best forecast.

One last Hot day before a cooling trend begins over the weekend. Valley high temperatures today will be from 95 to 100 degrees. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/POZU50iite — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 24, 2021

