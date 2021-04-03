Cooling centers available in Northern California during July heat wave

CALIFORNIA, USA — A dangerous weather pattern will bring well above average highs to the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys, surrounding foothills and parts of the Bay Area starting Thursday, July 8.
Because of the incoming heat, cities across the Sacramento region are opening cooling centers to residents seeking relief. Here's a list of currently known available centers:
- Sacramento: Hagginwood Wood Community Center and the Hart Senior Center are available from noon - 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A third cooling center at Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, is open from 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. through Monday, July 12.
- Folsom: The Folsom Public Library will be made available as a cooling center from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 2 - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
- Citrus Heights: The city's Cooling Center at the Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Drive, is available from noon - 7 p.m. through Monday, July 12.
- Elk Grove: The Elk Grove Animal Shelter, 9150 Union Park Way, will be made available as a cooling center from noon - 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
- Rancho Cordova: The Rancho Cordova City Hall will be used as a cooling center from 2 - 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
This list will be updated as more locations are announced. Everyone can take precautions during this time by: staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and helping the elderly, children and pets stay cool.
