Cooling centers | Sacramento, Elk Grove, Manteca, San Joaquin County

Sacramento County, Elk Grove, Manteca, and San Joaquin County officials announced cooling centers are opening across multiple locations throughout the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Sacramento County, Elk Grove, Manteca, and San Joaquin County officials announced cooling centers are opening Tuesday across multiple locations throughout the week.

Locations in Sacramento County, which also allow pets on leashes or in animal carriers, along with water and snacks include:

Department of Human Assistance (1725 28th Street, Sacramento)

Tuesday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

June 27, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

(1725 28th Street, Sacramento) Tuesday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. June 27, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Department of Human Assistance (5747 Watt Avenue, Sacramento)

Tuesday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

June 27, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

(5747 Watt Avenue, Sacramento) Tuesday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. June 27, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Department of Human Assistance (2450 Florin Road, Sacramento)

Tuesday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

June 27, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Locations in Elk Grove and Manteca, which also provide water, include:

Wackford Community Center (9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove)

Tuesday - June 27, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

(9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove) Tuesday - June 27, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Manteca Transit Center (220 Moffat Boulevard, Manteca)

Tuesday - Saturday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Locations in San Joaquin County include:

Lodi Community Center (415 S. Sacramento Street, Lodi)

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(415 S. Sacramento Street, Lodi) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Larch Clover Community Center (11157 W. Larch Road, Tracy)

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(11157 W. Larch Road, Tracy) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tracy Branch Library (20 E. Eaton Avenue, Tracy)

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

(20 E. Eaton Avenue, Tracy) Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Lolly Hansen Senior Center (375 E. 9th St., Tracy)

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

(375 E. 9th St., Tracy) Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. West Valley Mall (3200 N. Naglee Rd., Tracy)

Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

(3200 N. Naglee Rd., Tracy) Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Boggs Tract Community Center (533 S. Los Angeles St., Stockton)

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(533 S. Los Angeles St., Stockton) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Garden Acres Community Center (607 Bird Ave., Stockton)

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(607 Bird Ave., Stockton) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Gospel Center Rescue Mission (445 S. San Joaquin St., Stockton)

Daily, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

(445 S. San Joaquin St., Stockton) Daily, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Kennedy Community Center (2800 S D St., Stockton)

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(2800 S D St., Stockton) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Northeast Community Center (2885 E Harding Way, Stockton)

Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(2885 E Harding Way, Stockton) Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Taft Community Center ( 389 W. Downing Ave, Stockton)

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

389 W. Downing Ave, Stockton) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thornton Community Center (26675 N Sacramento Blvd, Thorton)

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The following locations are open:

June 21-23 (Tuesday - Thursday) 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

June 24 (Friday) 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

June 25 (Saturday) 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

June 27 (Monday) 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Arnold Rue Community Center (5758 Lorraine Ave)

Seifert Community Center (128 W. Benjamin Holt Dr.)

Stribley Community Center (1760 E. Sonora St)

Van Buskirk Community Center (734 Houston Ave)

All cooling centers require masks, and Manteca officials say those with fevers or are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to the cooling centers.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9