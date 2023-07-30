Cooling trend to drop high temperatures into the 80s this week for Northern California

Below average midweek temperatures, elevated fire risk on Monday, and midweek Sierra thunderstorm chances can be expected as a low pressure system moves in

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California was treated to a relatively cool June, but the heat has been back in a major way in July.

Downtown Sacramento has had 12 days exceeding triple digits so far and will likely stay at that number with no 100 degree days expected to end the month.

The average number of 100 degree days for Sacramento is 8, based on data dating back to 1990. California has found itself sandwiched between a low pressure system centered off the coast of the Pacific Northwest and the strong ridge of high pressure that has been shattering temperature record in the Desert Southwest. For reference, Phoenix has now reached at least 110 degrees 31 days in a row.

High pressure has been more influential for much of July, pushing average temperatures about three degrees above average so far this month and raising temperatures to 109 on three separate occasions this month. California as a whole has experienced its fourth warmest July since 1893 thus far.



This week, the low pressure system will shift further eastward, and California will be rewarded with below average temperatures to kick off the first few days of August.

Monday will see high temperatures a few degrees lower than this weekend but will still be around the average high temperature of 95 degrees for this time of year.

Both Sunday and Monday will see elevated fire risk due to periods of gusty winds and low humidity values as the low pressure system moves closer, particularly in the northern Sacramento Valley and foothills.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler across the region under the upper-level low pressure system spinning overhead. The system will promote onshore flow and a cooling Delta breeze will be present every afternoon/evening this week.

Wednesday and Thursday will also see valley high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with select locations further away from the delta reaching into the 90s.

A push of monsoonal moisture will increase thunderstorm chances along the Sierra by midweek, especially on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the Sierra this week with periods of gusty winds in the afternoon hours.

The heat will make a return by the weekend as the high pressure system once again moves back over California. High temperatures are once again expected to shoot past 100 in the Central Valley for the first weekend of August.

The heat: 🎶It's me, hi 👋, I'm the problem, it's me🎶



This week we'll see a mid-week cooling trend of near/slightly below normal high temps, before we start warming to above-normal temps by Saturday🥵️



Don't forget to drink water!#Cawx pic.twitter.com/tAPRihGJml — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 30, 2023

WATCH ALSO: