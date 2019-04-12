RENO, Nev. — A weakening low pressure system is bringing rain and snow to much of Nevada with another big winter storm expected to arrive in the Sierra by Friday.

Light snow fell in the Reno area Wednesday and a winter weather advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. for the central Sierra south of Lake Tahoe where up to 6 inches of snow was possible west of U.S. Highway 395 along the California-Nevada line.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning Friday afternoon, effective through Sunday morning. Up to 3 feet of snow is possible in the highest elevations where winds could gust up to 55 mph, with anywhere from a few inches of snow to up to 2 feet at elevations below 6,500 feet.

Travel through the Sierra during this upcoming storm is no encouraged, says the National Weather Service. The best time for travelers is either Thursday or the following Monday. And if you have to travel, be prepared for delays, possible road closures, and definitely chain controls.

