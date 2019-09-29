SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tornado was reported in Davis between east Highway 101 and Highway 29 Saturday around 6:41 p.m. The National Weather Service said they can’t confirm many details on the intensity of the tornado or even the type of tornado as they are still combing through videos and photos.

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento said they plan to send a crew out to perform more assessments on possible damage. No damages have been reported so far, according to the local office.

The rotation of the tornado seemed to have started near the ground and grew in size as it moved up into the thunderstorm. This is what’s known as a landspout tornado. These tornadoes are not supercell tornadoes that begin as a rotation from the storm and make their way down to the surface of the earth.

Different from dust devils, landspout tornadoes have a condensation funnel that leads into the thunderstorm allowing for heavy rain and hail.

Videos and current photos do not show the initiation of the tornado from the storm cell but near the surface. More videos and photos may be able to give us a better insight into what was really seen in Davis Saturday.

