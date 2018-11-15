LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Everyone, we have to warn you we're in a national state of catastrophe and disaster in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Just kidding. No, we're not.

On Tuesday, November 14 the parts of central Arkansas and southeast and northeast Arkansas received some winter weather.

So, naturally many of us start to panic and run to the store for their milk and bread. But this storm wasn't expected to be intense for us.

That's why THV11 anchor and reporter, Amanda Jaeger had a little fun when she got off work.

And she definitely had us laughing so much we cried. She says, "The snow is pouring down from the sky!" But as you can see, they're little flakes. She goes on to say, "It's basically a blizzard. You could pretty much compare Little Rock, Arkansas to Canada at this point."

Not quite, Amanda.

"I would say hold your kids tighter tonight because this snow is coming down hard. I don't know if you'll be able to drive ever again because the ice is going to stick on these roads FOR GOOD! I would recommend watching the news for... the rest of your life because this is just absolutely horrendous."

It was the first snow, but definitely not the worst snow. We appreciate Amanda's humor. You go, girl!

The original video post on her page has been viewed over 640K times and has over 13,400 shares.

