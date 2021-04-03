Dry and warm conditions continue for Northern California, but relief is on the way

After a few days of extreme early heat, the pattern brings warm and dry weather to Northern California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is now settling into a dry forecast away from records after recovering from widespread early heat.

Many records were set on Memorial Day in Northern California with a 109 degree reading in Redding and 106 for Sacramento. Tuesday saw some cool ocean air move in and lower temperatures into the 90s for places like Sacramento, while other places still held close to 100 degrees.

Wednesday and the rest of the week will still see heat with temperatures in the 90s, but most locations will move away from record heat.

There is one exception for far Northern California in the Sacramento Valley with triple digit heat still possible for Chico, Redding and Red Bluff. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in this area for one more day until sunset.

The Sierra will see a few days of showers and thunderstorm potential for isolated parts during the late afternoon. The threat is small, but still possible to see some rain and lightning.

A moderate Delta Breeze has brought wind along with some cooler temperatures, and this is expected to continue to be a factor for the rest of the week into the weekend. Here's a loop of forecast gusts for Delta Breeze influenced areas. #cawx pic.twitter.com/cWKbNQ3uZP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 2, 2021

On Thursday, most locations will see highs in the 90s. These conditions are above average for early June, but not likely to break records.

For Friday and the weekend, most of Northern California will remain warm in the 90s, but next week, a new pattern will take most locations into the 80s and keep temperatures mostly mild for June through the week.

