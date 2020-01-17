SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Close to the beginning of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Northern California was hit with a strong storm.

Almost an inch of Valley rain snarled commutes and plans on Thursday, followed by more than a foot of Sierra snow, 100 mph wind gusts, and several inches of lower elevation snow. The snow caused temporary road closures, poor driving conditions and crashes.

Friday, however, saw the beginning of a new, dry period that should last until at least Monday afternoon. Over the weekend, mornings could start with fog, frost and Valley temperatures in the 30s.

Sierra roads will see ice in the mornings with sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the 30s. Skiers will love the new high-quality snow and improved conditions for skiing, as well as getting to the Sierra resorts. Morning lows will be cold in the teens.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should be dry for Northern California.

Late Monday, a new storm approaches with Valley rain possible and more Sierra snow. Most of the storm will hit on Tuesday as many are returning to work and school.

READ MORE:

Snow in Northern California: Here's what it looks like

What to expect from the biggest winter storm of 2020 to hit Northern California

The first Sierra snow survey of 2020 yields 97% of an average January reading

RAIN OR SHINE? GET THE LATEST FORECAST IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Get the forecast in your email! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

How weather experts know when there is an avalanche risk