October 2020 will go down as one of the warmest, driest months in Northern California record

For October, no rain has been recorded in Sacramento Stockton or Modesto.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — October 2020 in Northern California can have a remarkable variety of weather.

It can be hot and above 100 degrees, or it can be freezing. It could also rain, more than four inches fell back in 2016, or no rain at all could fall.

October 2020 will be known for two its main forms of weather: warm and dry.

So far this month, we have not recorded any rain in Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto. For Sacramento, October has averaged 1.10 inches over the last 19 years. This year, the city has not recorded any rain and is not likely to through the end of the month.

On this track, it would tie for a record dry October. Last year, was also completely dry with 2013 and 2002 the other dry Octobers in the last 20 years.

The month has also been very warm.

The daily average temperature has been 5.5 degrees warmer than normal in Sacramento, more than 6 degrees warmer in Stockton and more than 3 degrees for Modesto. The rest of the month will have warmer temperatures close to 80 degrees and will keep the trend going into November 2020.

The first sign of changes is the first weekend in November with cooler weather, clouds and an outside chance of rain.

