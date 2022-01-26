Dry weather dominates January in Northern California

After a blockbuster December for rain and record snow, the skies have cleared and might stay clear for a little while longer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 2020-21 rainy season has been one of extreme boom and bust with long lasting patterns of wet and dry weather.

October saw record rain and a rare pre-Halloween opening for some ski resorts for a weekend. November was very dry with many locations recording no rain or snow for the month.

December was very wet with more than 200 inches of snow throughout the Sierra and many communities needing days to dig out. December also brought ample rain to the area and many communities were sitting well above average for the season to start January.

The state also saw almost all of the top two levels of drought disappear with the strong storms to round out 2020.

January began and will likely mostly end dry. So far, Sacramento has seen 0.05 inches of rain for the month while Stockton has not recorded any rain. Modesto has only seen a trace of rain for the month and will struggle to get much more when the month ends on Monday.

Here's the latest longer range precipitation outlook for February 2nd through the 8th for the interior NorCal region. Stay tuned for updates and any changes! #cawx pic.twitter.com/Wlr5FT5yTl — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2022

If Sacramento ends dry, it will log the second driest January on record. Only 2017 was drier with 0.01 inches for the entire month.

San Jose has not seen any rain in January and could also end with a record.

The only hope Northern California is seeing is a weak storm moving in on Monday. As of Wednesday, the storm is barely hanging in there with only light showers possible and very light snow in the forecast.

