Earthquakes reported in Lake Tahoe ahead of holiday weekend

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake, along with two smaller shakes, were reported Friday, May 28.

DOLLAR POINT, Calif. — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Lake Tahoe, near Dollar Point, Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28. The epicenter was in the middle of the lake. Two smaller quakes, a 2.9 and a 2.7, were also reported in the same area. 

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

This is the fourth earthquake in this area in the span of a month. A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported on May 17.  A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Truckee and was felt even in Sacramento on May 6 and a 3.7 magnitude quake hit on April 25.

