Earthquakes

3.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Sonoma County

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit near Guernville.

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Guernville, in Sonoma County. 

The quake was reported in Guerneville, Monte Rio, Forestville, Healdsburg around 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, July 28. It lasted reportedly for less than 1 second. 

According to USGS, no damage has been reported. 

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

