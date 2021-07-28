3.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Sonoma County

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Guernville, in Sonoma County.
The quake was reported in Guerneville, Monte Rio, Forestville, Healdsburg around 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, July 28. It lasted reportedly for less than 1 second.
According to USGS, no damage has been reported.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
