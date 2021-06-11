3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Gilroy area

AROMAS, Calif. — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake has hit California near the coast, with an epicenter just 2.7 miles from the town of Aromas.
The tremors started at around 3:45 a.m. PT according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). A couple of aftershocks also hit the nearby area, a 1.4 quake at 4:02 a.m. and a 2.3 quake at 4:23 am.
The area just southwest of Gilroy has seen several earthquakes in the last few weeks, but none as strong as this most recent temblor.
The earthquake radiated out from the epicenter and could be felt in Santa Cruz and as far north as San Francisco.
USGS received reports that the earthquake was also felt as far east as Los Banos. Most people reporting shaking said the tremors were weak, with many responses coming from Watsonville and Gilroy.
