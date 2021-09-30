x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Earthquakes

3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Rosa

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Northern California Thursday morning. 

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

The USGS reported the epicenter was about 1.8 miles from Santa Rosa.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

Related Articles

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.