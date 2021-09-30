3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Northern California Thursday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
The USGS reported the epicenter was about 1.8 miles from Santa Rosa.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
