Earthquakes

4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 10:40 p.m. near Cobb in Lake County, California.

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Lake County Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 10:40 p.m. near Cobb, California.

A few people reported feeling it as far as Oakland, Sacramento and Santa Cruz. There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.  

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

