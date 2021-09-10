x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Earthquakes

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Eureka Thursday afternoon

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

PETROLIA, Calif. — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Northern California Thursday afternoon. 

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9

The USGS reported the epicenter was about 20 miles from Scotia, Calif., nearly 40 miles from Eureka, Calif., and almost 200 miles from Sacramento.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.