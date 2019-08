BANDON, Oregon — A 6.3 earthquake struck about 170 miles west of Bandon, Oregon this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake at 8:07 a.m. PT was at a depth of about 7 miles. No tsunami is expected.

Earlier this month, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck about 260 miles off the Oregon coast, according to the USGS.

