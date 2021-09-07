Aftershocks expected for days after California, Nevada quake

The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit near the California-Nevada border southeast of Markleeville.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities say a magnitude 6 earthquake jolted both sides of the California-Nevada state line, tossed boulders onto a major roadway and was felt as far off as Las Vegas.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit near the California-Nevada border southeast of Markleeville. Its epicenter was centered just miles from Walker, California. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including nearly a half-dozen of magnitude 4.0 or greater.

Aftershocks are expected to rattle the region for days. The quake struck Thursday afternoon near the eastern Sierra community of Walker near the state line. But it was felt across California in San Francisco and Sacramento and in Nevada all the way to Las Vegas.

According to USGS, the quake happened as a result of normal faulting in the shallow crust of the North America plate. Authorities said the slip likely happened on a moderately dipping fault hitting roughly north-south.

Miles of U.S. 395, a major Sierra route, were briefly closed by rockslides and authorities say some cars were struck but there weren't any injuries. It was the largest quake to hit the area since a magnitude 6.1 temblor in 1994.

READ MORE ABOUT THURSDAY'S QUAKE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10