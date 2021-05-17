3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Lake Tahoe

This is the third earthquake in the span of a month to hit the Lake Tahoe area.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt near Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17. The epicenter was in the middle of the lake, about 15 miles north of South Lake Tahoe, west of Carson City, Nevada and southeast of Truckee.

This is the third earthquake in this area in the span of a month. A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Truckee and was felt even in Sacramento on May 6 and a 3.7 magnitude quake hit the same point in the middle of the lake as today's on April 25.

