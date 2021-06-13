4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Healdsburg at midnight

According to the USGS, the earthquake was about 14 miles north of Healdsburg.

HEALDSBURG, Calif. — Some Northern Californians might have felt some shaking overnight. That's because a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit north of Healdsburg just before midnight on Saturday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had an epicenter in the Mayacamas Mountains, which was about six miles west of Cobb, Calif., 14 miles north of Healdsburg, 15 miles southwest of Clearlake and 18 miles north of Windsor.

The USGS also says the earthquake was about 74 miles west of Sacramento, but there have not been any reports of people feeling any shaking in the area.

