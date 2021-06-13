4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Healdsburg at midnight

HEALDSBURG, Calif. — Some Northern Californians might have felt some shaking overnight. That's because a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit north of Healdsburg just before midnight on Saturday.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had an epicenter in the Mayacamas Mountains, which was about six miles west of Cobb, Calif., 14 miles north of Healdsburg, 15 miles southwest of Clearlake and 18 miles north of Windsor.
The USGS also says the earthquake was about 74 miles west of Sacramento, but there have not been any reports of people feeling any shaking in the area.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:
- What you need to know about ShakeAlert, the earthquake warning system | Earthquake Ready or Not
- What can happen to our power grids after an earthquake? | Earthquake Ready or Not
- Why a disaster kit will help you survive the next big one | Earthquake Ready or Not
- What you need to know about the San Andreas fault | Earthquake Ready or Not
- The science of forecasting earthquakes | Earthquake Ready or Not
- How vulnerable is California to tsunamis? | Earthquake Ready or Not
WATCH MORE: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.