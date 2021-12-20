6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Humboldt County, near Eureka

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 9 a.m. It was centered off the coast of Humboldt County near Eureka.

WATCH MORE: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.