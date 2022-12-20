Northern California Earthquake: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake near Ferndale

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake struck around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Ferndale in Humboldt County.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County along the coast of Northern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Ferndale and Fortuna. According to Samantha Karges, a spokesperson with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, there are two confirmed injuries both related to falls. The sheriff's office says the full scope of the injuries is not clear.

Power Outages

Thousands of people in the area are without power, according to PG&E outage maps. PG&E said it has initiated its emergency response and is assessing its gas and electric system for any damage.

Road Closures

Some roads are closed in Humboldt County as the damage continues to be assessed.

State Route 211 at Fernbridge: The bridge is closed while Caltrans conducts safety inspections due to possible seismic damage.

Damage

The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said a tsunami is not expected. They advise people not to call 911 unless there is an immediate emergency.

The Rio Dell area has been hit the hardest by the quake, according to Karges. Several house fires have been reported in the area, but the sheriff's office does not have an injury report from the area yet.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services tweeted that there were 21 smaller aftershocks following the earthquake.

Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted a video of the inside of her home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.

Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell. This was our coffee station. Sorry for dark video. Power still out. #ferndaleca #earthquake pic.twitter.com/md1WKCS58Z — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2022

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said that "widespread damages" to roads and homes have been reported throughout the county. People should be prepared for aftershocks and check gas and water lines for any damages or leaks.

People reported feeling the quake as far as Roseville and Foresthill in Placer County. A few people reported feeling it as far as Modesto and San Jose.

