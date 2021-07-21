4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes the coastal region of Humboldt County

U.S. Geological Survey reports showed people could feel the earthquake as far south as Mendocino County.

PETROLIA, Calif. — An earthquake struck off the Northern California coast early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey [USGS] reported a 4.3 magnitude quake that struck around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was about 7.5 miles west of Petrolia in Humboldt County. The shaking was reportedly felt as far south as Mendocino County and as far east as Tehama County.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in a similar area, off the coast of Humboldt County, on Sunday, July 18. That quake was felt all the way down to San Francisco and as far east as Yuba City.

