3.7 earthquake hits Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe area might have felt some shaking on Sunday morning.
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit right in the middle of the lake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was in Lake Tahoe, about 15 miles south of Truckee,15 miles north of South Lake Tahoe and 15 miles west of Carson City, Nevada.
The earthquake happened around 8:30 a.m. A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
This is the second earthquake to hit Northern California in the span of a week. A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit just north of Healdsburg on April 19.
